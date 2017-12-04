Nigeria: FG to Create 76, 300 Jobs On December 4, Says NDE

Jalingo — From the Taraba State coordinator of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Adebisi Aderemi, has come a revelation that the Federal Government will through the agency create 76,300 jobs on December 4, 2017.

He said 2000 of the figure had been allocated to Taraba, and the other states had been allotted 2000 each of the planned jobs.

Aderemi broke the news yesterday at the kick off of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) at Sibre in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area. He admonished the unemployed youths in Taraba to take advantage of the planned recruitment which he said would hold at the administrative headquarters of all the local councils. According to him, the recruitment is not in any way related to the N-Power physical verification exercise scheduled to commence the same date.

Aderemi enjoined the local government chairmen and other stakeholders to support the move by the Federal Government to reduce unemployment, poverty and youth restiveness.

Earlier, the Director General of NDE, Nasir Ladan Mohammed, said it had become imperatives for the directorate to key into the government policy on agricultural in line with primary objectives of empowering youths to be self-employed and for job creation.

He admonished the 30 trainees selected from the various local government councils for the SADTS to imbibe as much knowledge as they can that would transform them into 'agripreneur' and employers of labour.

The Head of Department of Rural Employment Promotion, Olayinka Olayiton, who was represented by Joshua Fagbami said the training should be sustained to boost agriculture production for the growing population.

The participants who were being trained on browner production pledged to make maximum use of the opportunity to be self-reliant and create jobs for their fellow youths.