Nigeria: British Airways Rewards Customer At Breakfast Meeting

In a continuous effort to deliver value-oriented services to its customers, British Airways, international flag carrier in the United Kingdom, rewards a customer, Mr. Eseosa Ekhaguere, with a Business Class ticket to London during its annual OnBusiness Breakfast Meeting that held at The George Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Kola Olayinka, British Airways' Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, noted that in sustaining a healthy relationship with the customer, a business must add value-oriented services to induce growth in a profitable way by saving cost on important tasks. He said it is essential for British Airways to meet customers' need during this period of financial constraint by helping them save more on their travel budget.

OnBusiness is a frequent flyer programme, designed to help small to medium-sized businesses and companies to save money on their travel budget with access to exclusive rewards, discounts, as well as the ability to earn points which is the best choice for business travel needs.

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Executive Marketing and Communications Expert, who was one of the speakers at the breakfast meeting, urged the customers to get acquainted with the use of social media in their day-to-day running of their businesses. The OnBusiness Loyalty Programme permits customers to manage their travel budget with a simple online tool. The online management information tool helps to keep track of OnBusiness travel including who is earning points and when, customers can also redeem OnBusiness points against reward flights and upgrades.