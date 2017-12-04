Sudan: Mahmoud - Elections Workshop Lays Ground for New Stage for Construction of Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic the Supervisor of the Workshop's Preparatory Committee, Engineer Ibrahim Mahoud has underlined that the Elections and Future of Political Practices Workshop lays foundation for new phasae for construction of Sudan.

A stage, he added , in which war and destruction are abandoned and efforts are dirct3ed towards peace and political , economic and security stability.

This came while he was addressing the two -day Elections and Future Political Practices Workshop organized by the High Coordinative Committee for Following up Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome Monday.

He further added the workshop constitutes a step for wider national project , because the workshop addresses issues of elections and peaceful transfer of power, saying peaceful transfer of power and political reform are pivotal of development of the new stage of reform of Sudan.

Mahmoud affirmed the Presidency of the Republic commitment to implement outcome of the national dialogue.