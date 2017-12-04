Sudan: Bakri Calls Skeptics Over Dialogue to Opt Peace and Stability

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has renewed call for all national political forces to engage in 5the peaceful dialogue , mechanisms and civilian means to build a stable political life prosperous with constructive initiatives and viable ideas.

He called while he was addressing te inaugural sitting of the Elections and Future Political Practices in Sudan, in the Friendship Hall, Monday the skeptics over feasibility of dialogue to choose peace and stability as well as renouncing violence and armed actions.

" We remain renew comprehensive ceasefire time after time from our conviction that dialogue is better nad that Sudan can include us all" the First Vice-President said.

He added the early preparation for elections apparently affirms that we are going on political reform with strong determination and genuine national will.

Bakri said the Workshop was first step towards holding free, fair, transparent and democratic elections in 2020 with participation of all parties to political process in the Country.

He said the importance of the Workshop stems from the fact that it opens objective dialogue over aspired political reform and that it was one of the impor5tant requirme3nts of overall reform for enhancement of political environment and rationalize and develop the poltical practices.

The First Vice-President mentioned that thorough study of pressing issues to help complete the march was fundamental objective of the dialogue.