Cameroon: Defence - Security to Be Tightened

This is within the guidelines of ensuring nation-wide security and curbing insecurity at every possible level.

The resolute and determined quest to control insecurity and deal with the attacks at the borders of the country while protecting its citizens is top on the agenda of the Ministry of Defence.

Taking into account the socio-political and economic contexts of the country, including long, medium and short term challenges to be tackled by defence and security forces, a projected budget of FCFA 240 billion 194 million 160 thousand for commitment authorisations and FCFA 238 billion 910 million for payment appropriations has been submitted for consideration.

Defending the proposed budget, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, said the amount is intended to foster the actions of the Ministry which are to defend the territorial integrity and promote peace and security which are enabling conditions for economic and social development.

He clearly emphasized on priority areas for 2018 which are fighting organised crimes, promoting governance, strengthening the rule of law and ensuring the security of persons and property within the country.

Minister Assomo said the action of the Cameroonian defence and security forces falls within a complex geostrategic and security environment characterized by multifaceted threats, both internal and external, which warrant permanent vigilance, strong adaptation capacities and constant attention from the entire nation.