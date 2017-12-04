4 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Opens a Securiy Meeting in Mogadishu

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has opened a conference on the security in Mogadishu on Monday, 4th December.

Representatives from the international community, leaders of the regional administrations and African Union mission (AMISOM) chiefs are attending the forum.

The security around the airport, where the meeting is taking place has been extremely tightened, with army personnel blocking the main streets from the public transport.

The conference, which the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is co-convening with the Somalia government, will also discuss ways of financing the Somali security sector and the next steps on AMISOM's transition.

In a statement issued in Mogadishu, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia Francisco Caetano Madeira said the conference will be critical in reviewing progress made so far in the security and political fronts in Somalia.

Madeira said that success will be measured in terms of what significant decisions will be taken to enable AMISOM undertake effective, robust operations against al-Shabaab.

Participants at the conference will discuss the implementation of a National Security Architecture plan, which is central to achieving sustainable security reform and a transition of primary responsibility of security from AMISOM to Somali security forces.

The conference, which will be opened by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, will be attended by representatives of the government and federal member states, the AU, UN, the European Union, and other international partners.

Experts say enhanced support to Somali institutions and structures, including local governance, are complementary to broader security efforts in Somalia.

