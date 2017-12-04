4 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Man, Woman Arrested in Mombasa On Their Way to Somalia

Two, a man and a woman were arrested in Mombasa as they were traveling to Somalia. Police believe that Anthony Mwangi Maina and Malhassan Hassan Husein were going to join Al Shabaab, a terrorist organization notorious for staging attacks on Kenyan soil.

Police documents have revealed that they have a history of being found on the wrong side of the law. Ms. Malhassan was apprehended in the terrorist-ridden Boni forest in 2015.

In 2014, she was also apprehended, interestingly on her way to Somalia on both occasions. Malhassan is suspected to have played a key role in a botched break at the Shimo la Tewa Prison.

The two suspects now face the prospect of life sentences if found guilty of involvement in terrorism.

