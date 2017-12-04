4 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Raids AMISOM Base Near Qoryoley Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Heavily armed militants belonging to Al Shabaab have launched a daring overnight assault on a major AMISOM military base near Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region.

The attack took place at Mashalay, a small town located on the outskirts of Qoryoley, a former Al Shabaab bastion, about 120Km northwest of Mogadishu.

The ambush has led to a deadly gunfight ensued between the militants and AU peacekeepers at the camp. The AU soldiers were reported to have repulsed the attack.

Local residents reported explosions and an intense gunfire at the AMISOM base following the Al Shabaab raid which raged on for about an hour in the area.

Neither AMISOM nor Al Shabaab has commented on the battle and the casualty figures.

Somalia

Two Soldiers, 12 Militants Killed in Al-Shabab Ambush

At least two Somali soldiers and 12 militants were killed Friday when al-Shabab militants attacked a convoy in central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.