The Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Mohamed Abdul Wahed Ali al-Hammadi met Somalia's Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Abdirahman Dahir Osman, and his accompanying delegation, in Doha yesterday.

The meeting discussed co-operation between Qatar and Somalia in the education sector and means to develop them.

The Somali minister and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to hold field trips to educational, cultural and social institutions in Qatar.