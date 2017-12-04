Legendary music superstar Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi gave a vintage act when he recently celebrated his 65th birthday before a full house at the giant Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dubbed the Tuku @ 65 Cape Town Concert, the gig was organised by Xtratime Entertainment and Mukuru.Com and featured South Africa-based Zimbabwean Afro-soul singer Shame "Shamie" Mabvudzi and Victoria Falls outfit Flying Bantu Band.

"The event was sold-out and packed to the rafters. Many fans who didn't buy advance tickets were turned away," said Xtratime Entertainment director Tongai Mbidzo.

First to take to the stage was Shamie, of the yesteryear Shame and Nathan duo, who warmed up the crowd with a good act.

Unheralded Fying Bantu, one of the hottest bands to come out of Victoria Falls, did not disappoint and gave a scintillating performance before Tuku took to the stage.

The legendary singer defied age and performed hit after hit, with the cosmopolitan crowd enjoying every moment of it.

"We will continue to showcase Zimbabwean talent to the world when we get a chance as we did with Tuku," said Mbidzo.

"We want to bring quality Zimbabwean entertainment to South Africa, thereby playing a part in community interaction through arts and culture."