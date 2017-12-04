Namibia: Kazapua Re-Elected As Windhoek Mayor

Windhoek — Muesee Kazapua has been re-elected as mayor of Windhoek for the fourth consecutive year. Kazapua will henceforth be deputised by Tala Tekla Uwanga, who replaces former deputy mayor Fransina Kahungu, who is now an ordinary councillor.

Kazapua and Uwanga were elected on Friday unopposed at the council chambers of the City of Windhoek.

Members of management committee were also elected. They include Matheus Amadhila, who remains the chairperson of the management committee, Loide Kaiyamo, Matilda Ukeva, Moses Shiikwa and Agatha Iiyambo.

On the sidelines of the meeting Uwanga told New Era said she joined the council on December 1, 2015 and this was the beginning of her third year in office.

Uwanga was a member of management committee for the last two years and also served on various committees, such as the basic services committee tasked with extending electricity and ablution facilities to communities, especially those in the informal settlements.

Uwanga says she has a strong interest in the welfare of women, elderly people's issues and to make the city thrive.

In his acceptance speech, Mayor Kazapua said as office bearers for the coming year, the entire council and residents of Windhoek should commit to intensifying their efforts towards creating a sustainable environment.

He said the lack of housing and basic services in the informal settlements, the high level of unemployment in the city and abject poverty, continue to frustrate the council's aspirations for social progression and prosperity for all.

"We should therefore re-double our efforts around those focal development areas if we are to make a positive impact on our commitment to the ideals of Harambee Prosperity Plan."