Namibia: Bank Commemorates World Aids Day

Windhoek — Bank Windhoek staff members countrywide, joined the rest of the world to commemorate International World Aids Day On Friday. The bank embarked on its annual campaign to educate its employees about the importance of knowing their individual HIV/AIDS status.

"To know your HIV/AIDS status opens the door to robust prevention and treatment options that can save your life and that of a loved one. Together we can take a stand against one of the critical issues driving this epidemic, which is people not knowing their HIV/AIDS status," said Bank Windhoek's corporate wellness consultant, Marjolize Scholtz.

The campaign themed, 'I Take Control Of My Health', started on Monday, November 27 and concluded with a discussion at branches and departments, on the importance of employees knowing their HIV/AIDS status and preventing new infections.

Bank Windhoek's wellness department was assisted by a team of wellness champions within various branches and departments, who conducted special awareness sessions with the employees and introduced them to the new HIV Home Test Kit.

Together, they were tasked to consider the benefits of the HIV/AIDS Home Test Kit and the importance of speaking to a counselor or helpline beforehand to ensure their readiness to test. The need to have an action plan in place, no matter the result was also emphasised. Counselling helpline numbers were emailed to all employees.

"The test kits are available at most pharmacies at an affordable price," said Scholtz.

Employees received a red ribbon and were informed that by wearing it, they pledged to know their status and to make an effort in sharing their knowledge about various testing options and take action.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) HIV/AIDS Campaign theme for World Aids Day 2017, is 'Every Body Counts' and is aimed at providing a universal healthcare coverage in HIV/AIDS.