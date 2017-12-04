1 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Condemns Alleged Incident of Assault On Ms Thozama Mantashe

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has noted with dismay media reports indicating that Member of Parliament, Honourable Mervin Dirks has allegedly threatened to assault a fellow member of Parliament Ms Thozama Mantashe.

The Commission categorically condemns all forms of gender violence. The Commission is extremely disappointed that someone who has pledged allegiance to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa goes against everything that he agreed to abide by. The Commission is calling for Honourable Dirks to resign as the Member of Parliament, if the allegations against him are true. The CGE is also calling on the Speaker of parliament to suspend him with immediate effect from all duties pending the outcome of the investigation in the matter.

This is reprehensible and inexcusable especially coming during the 16 days of Activism of No Violence against women and children wherein the Commission and like-minded institutions are focussing on greater efforts in ending violence Against Women and Children.

The CGE believes Parliament based on the severity of allegations in a country where rampant abuse of women and children has reached alarming proportion will act with speed to ensure that justice is served for Ms Mantashe and other women who have been victims of gender based violence throughout the country.

The Commission will be monitoring the case to ensure that justice for both the alleged perpetrator and the victim is served.

We urge members of the public who have knowledge of and information on acts of gender based violence and abuse to call our Toll-Free Number 0800 007 709 to report such cases.

