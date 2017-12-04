South Africa: Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Operation Nabs Wanted Hijacking Suspect

press release

On Saturday, 2 December 2017, at approximately 10:15. An Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation together with Metro Specialized Project Unit (SPU), successfully nabbed a wanted hijacking suspect in Mobeni Heights. Members reacted swiftly and nabbed the notorious 33-year-old suspect at Joe Slovo while the suspect was attempting to remove the tracking device off a Toyota Fortuner which was hijacked on a Berea case.

The suspect caught with the tracking device in his hand and was arrested, the suspect was also found in possession of numerous house breaking implements. The suspect was charged for Section 36 and for being in possession of house breaking implements. The suspect is linked to numerous hijackings within the Chatsworth area, as well as in the Ethekwini area.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar, commended members for their excellent work in apprehending the wanted suspect. "Members will be working around the clock to link the suspect to all other hijacking cases within the Ethekwini Inner South area," he said.