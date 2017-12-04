4 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Re-Elected to Imo Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Denelson83/Wikipedia
Flag of the International Maritime Organization.

South Africa has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The council is the Executive Organ of the IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the organisation. The IMO itself is the global standard-setting authority for maritime safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.

Voting to elect new Member States of the Council of the IMO for the 2018-19 period took place during the fifth day of the 30th Regular Session of the Assembly in London on 1 December.

South Africa's Deputy Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has thanked all the Member States that cast their ballot in favour of South Africa. She thanked the African Union (AU) for endorsing South Africa's candidature in the election.

The Department of Transport partnered with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), supported by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), Ports Regulator of South Africa and Transnet, to drive South Africa's re-election campaign.

"With South Africa being the only country from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) elected to the council, the African continent will be fairly and fully represented in the affairs of the IMO Council," the department said.

South Africa has a long standing relationship with the IMO since 1948 under observer status and the country became a member in 1995. The country has continued to actively maintain its relationship with the organisation and its members beyond this period.

Due to South Africa's continued diligence in IMO affairs and its role in the sub-Saharan region, South Africa continued to be re-elected to the IMO Council since 1999.

As a member of the IMO Council, South Africa served as vice chairperson from 2005 to 2015.

South Africa

Who Is Presidential Contender Cyril Ramaphosa?

Alongside Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, immediate past chair of the African Union Commission (AU), who was a cabinet minister… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.