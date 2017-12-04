Photo: Denelson83/Wikipedia

Flag of the International Maritime Organization.

South Africa has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The council is the Executive Organ of the IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the organisation. The IMO itself is the global standard-setting authority for maritime safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.

Voting to elect new Member States of the Council of the IMO for the 2018-19 period took place during the fifth day of the 30th Regular Session of the Assembly in London on 1 December.

South Africa's Deputy Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has thanked all the Member States that cast their ballot in favour of South Africa. She thanked the African Union (AU) for endorsing South Africa's candidature in the election.

The Department of Transport partnered with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), supported by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), Ports Regulator of South Africa and Transnet, to drive South Africa's re-election campaign.

"With South Africa being the only country from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) elected to the council, the African continent will be fairly and fully represented in the affairs of the IMO Council," the department said.

South Africa has a long standing relationship with the IMO since 1948 under observer status and the country became a member in 1995. The country has continued to actively maintain its relationship with the organisation and its members beyond this period.

Due to South Africa's continued diligence in IMO affairs and its role in the sub-Saharan region, South Africa continued to be re-elected to the IMO Council since 1999.

As a member of the IMO Council, South Africa served as vice chairperson from 2005 to 2015.