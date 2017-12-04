South Africa: Whiteriver SAPS Seek Two Suspects

press release

Police in Whiteriver are looking for two suspects who attacked and robbed a couple of a vehicle, firearms, ammunition and a telescope at a farm, in Whiteriver. The attack took place around 11:00, yesterday, 02 December 2017, when the husband and the wife were returning from town.

According to information at police disposal the suspects appeared as if from nowhere and held them up at gunpoint, before tying them up. The duo then reportedly took the wife into the house leaving the husband outside. Inside the house they reportedly broke open the safe door and took the following firearms 4 x 38 special revolvers with 25 rounds, 303 hunting rifle, 40 rounds, 410 shotgun, 12gage shot gun, .22 rifle and telescope. In the meantime, the husband managed to untie himself and ran to the tar road for assistance, where he then called a security company. The suspects are reported to have tried stealing a Nissan 14 but failed, however they managed to steal the couple's silver Mercedes-Benz, with the following reg no FNG 547 MP and fled the scene with all the robbed items. A .38 special revolver was found at the gate.

The police are making an appeal to anyone who may assist in the investigation to contact Warrant Officer Joubs Joubert at 082 7144 983 or call the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600 10111.