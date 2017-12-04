South Africa: Sassa Offices Remain Open for Business During December

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has assured beneficiaries of social grants that all SASSA offices will remain open for business during December and will only close on public holidays.

"Social grant payments for December are currently being made and the process will continue until 15 December at SASSA pay points. Beneficiaries, who use ATMs and shops for drawing their grants, can do so till 22 December 2018. This was done to allow beneficiaries to do their Christmas purchases ahead of the usual festive season rush," SASSA said.

The agency said it was concerned by the increasing number of scams and false information targeting beneficiaries of social grants.

This follows the latest false information circulating that SASSA offices will be closed during December and that beneficiaries will not receive their January payments.

"All SASSA offices will remain open for business during December and will only close as usual on public holidays like Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year," the agency said.

Acting CEO of SASSA, Pearl Bhengu, urged all social grant recipients to remain vigilant at this time of the year, and never disclose their card details to anyone, including PINs and ID numbers.

"I also want to take this opportunity to wish all beneficiaries of social grants a safe and happy festive season," Bhengu said.

From January 2018, social grant payments will be paid as usual from the first day of every month. Beneficiaries are urged to contact their local SASSA offices for any enquiries relating to their grant payments or call 0800601011.