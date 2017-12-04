South Africa: Festive Season Operations in the Blue Downs Cluster Lead to the Arrest of 177 Suspects

press release

Festive Season operations were in full swing in the Blue Downs Cluster over the weekend when police members worked hard in their precinct. They delivered on the police's mandate by bringing to justice a total of 171 suspects. The suspects were arrested for the possession of a variety of drugs, the possession of stolen property, drunk driving, the possession of dangerous weapons and an array of serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

Ravensmead SAPS: On Saturday 2 December 2017, a firearm was seized by police who were patrolling in the Uitsig area. They saw a suspicious man, and when they approached him he started running, threw a firearm away before jumping over various fences, and managed to evade arrest.

Mfuleni SAPS: At 01:00 on 3 December 2017, three suspects aged 23, 24 and 28 years were arrested and are facing a charge of murder. They will appear on Monday 4 December in the Blue Downs Magistrates' Court.

Two prohibited firearms were found abandoned in the Wesbank area on two different occasions: the one was found in Mangold Street, Wesbank and the other in Rowellen Crescent.

Yet another firearm was found abandoned in Wesbank with three live rounds of ammunition.

Belhar SAPS: On Saturday 2 December, at approximately 20:36, a 24 year old man was arrested for the possession of 1980 mandrax tablets and a sachet of dagga, which drugs were seized immediately. This occurred in Bloulilie Street, Belhar, after a search warrant was executed at the address.

Safer communities are created when the community members join hands with the police in the fight against crime.

Festive Season operations will continue throughout the festive period in support of the SAPS's quest to keep communities safe during their family celebrations.