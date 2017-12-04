South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Visits Hector Peterson Secondary School in Kraaifontein, 4 Dec

press release

Minister Schäfer to visit Hector Peterson SS to observe the revolutionary Smart Water Meter System, Dropula

Minister Debbie Schäfer will be visiting Hector Peterson Secondary School in Kraaifontein to observe the revolutionary Smart Water Meter System, Dropula in action. The Minister will also engage with the Principal and learners regarding the exciting progress that the school has made since Bridgiot installed the Smart Water Meter System.

The University of Stellenbosch developed the Smart Meter System, and started Bridgiot to provide and support the installations.

The WCED has partnered with Cape Talk and Shoprite in a campaign aimed at saving water at schools across Western Cape.

The system, which was piloted at Hector Peterson Secondary in Kraaifontein has helped the school to cut water consumption from 47 000 litres a day to 9 000 litres, a daily saving of 38 000 litres.

Minister Schäfer will be joined by representatives from Shoprite, Bridgiot and Cape Talk to observe how this revolutionary system works.

The Minister will also engage with the school Principal and learners at the school on how they have used the system to educate learners on water saving.

Issued by: Western Cape Education