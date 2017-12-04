South Africa: Minster Joe Maswanganyi Launches 2017 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in Limpopo, 5 Dec

press release

Transport Minister Launches 2017 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi MP will officially launch the 2017 festive season road safety campaign on Tuesday, 5 December 2017 in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

The high number of road fatalities and injuries, during the festive season and all-year round, remains a major concern for government. Young people between the ages of 20 and 34

constitute the majority of people who die on South African roads.

During the launch and throughout the campaign, there will be special focus on obeying all the rules of the road and alcohol abuse and drunken driving in particular.

Mobile testing stations will be placed at strategic points to test the roadworthiness of vehicles, be they short or long distance. Drivers will also be tested for alcohol levels at all road safety law enforcement activations.

Minister Maswanganyi will be joined during the official launch by Transport Deputy Minister Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, MECs for Public Works, Roads and Transport and Community Safety, Security and Liaison from various provinces, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of transport entities and other key transport stakeholders.

As part of the official launch, the Minister and principals will participate in a road safety walk and prayer that will be led by faith-based organisations and also visit the families of road crash victims.

The Minister will interact with and address the community of Bela Bela on road safety issues.

Issued by: Department of Transport