South Africa: Satawu to Take Transnet Wage Offer to Members

press release

South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU) is set to take Transnet's final wage offer to members after the negotiation team flatly rejected the company's initial offer at the Bargaining Council on Friday morning.

On 6 November wage negotiations at the Transnet Bargaining Council started in earnest when labour tabled its position demanding a multi-year wage agreement starting 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2021 with a 12% across the board (ATB) wage increase for each of the three years. Labour also wanted an assurance that there would be no forced retrenchments for the duration of the agreement.

The union also demanded medical and housing allowance increases of R1 790 for the first year through to R3 500 in the third year. All other allowances including nightshift and standby were to escalate by the agreed across the board percentage.

Labour also wanted the overtime threshold to be increased to R300 000 per annum for the 2018/2019 year and by the agreed ATB thereafter. Funeral cover was to extend beyond retirement, plus labour wanted the post-retirement medical contribution to increase to R500.

Employees earning less than R100 000 basic per annum were to receive an extra 2% on top of the agreed ATB for the first year of the agreement.

However, SATAWU was very disappointed when on Friday morning management reverted with an offer of 5% ATB for year one, 5.5% for year two and 6% for year 3. In an attempt to justify the lacklustre offer, management pointed to the recent downgrade to junk status by rating agency S&P Global.

But labour was not convinced and made it clear that management had to revise its offer to one worthy of consideration, particularly since it was senior management that previously assured labour that it would be forthright and would not to engage in any cat-and-mouse games during negotiations.

Noting labour's concerns, management retreated to a caucus and emerged later with an improved final offer that SATAWU's negotiation team will be taking to members to seek a mandate.

The final offer is as follows:

• ATB of 6.5% for the first year, 7.25% the second year and 8% for the final year.

• Zero increase on all allowances.

• No forced retrenchments for the duration of the agreement.

• Wage agreement to be implemented on 1 April, 2018.

SATAWU will take this latest and final offer to members for approval and will report back to the Bargaining Council with a mandate on 15 January, 2018.