South Africa: Stock Theft Units Festive Season Operations Yield Positive Results

press release

Utrecht Stock Theft unit under Amajuba Cluster conducted Festive Season operations in an attempt to fight theft of livestock in their area. The unit was assisted by various other stock theft units such as Glencoe, Newcastle and Vryheid Units which gave much support they needed. Crime Intelligence unit was part of the operation and various operations such as visiting butcheries, policing speculators, policing pension paypoints, controlling the movement of stock and farm visits were done which started from 19 November 2017 to 28 November. Operations were conducted at Madadeni, Utrecht, Dannhauser, Dundee, Ekuvukeni and Charlestown areas.

During their operations a total of 96 stolen cattle, 17 stolen goats and 15 sheep were recovered. A total of 27 suspects were arrested and linked to 12 stock theft cases. Two more suspects were arrested for possession of dagga. The members were also verifying compliance on those who fail to comply with Animal Identification Act as well as transporting livestock without necessary permits as prescribed by law. A total of 26 stock owners were charged for failing to brand-mark their live-stock.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for conducting such operations in curbing stock theft in their areas. "Stock theft still remains a concern for the province and we will continue with such operations to bring the perpetrators to book. We appeal to livestock owners to take extra precautions during this festive season and make sure that they look after their livestock," he said.