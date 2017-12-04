South Africa: The Police Are Concerned About the Continuous Poor Child Care

press release

The South African Police Service is highly concerned about the continuous trend of poor child care by some parents or guardians in a number of areas of this Province.

This worrying factor is emanating from the two separate incidents in Witpoort outside Lephalale and Sekgosese outside Giyani where a minor child went missing and another one died.

In Witpoort, the Police have launched a search operation for a missing 2-year-old Ntlaleng Kgola.

It is alleged that a couple suspected of being intoxicated were walking with their two (02) year old baby girl and her four (04) year old sister in the bushes coming from town going home and along the way, the couple decided to rest under the tree and subsequently, they fell asleep. When they woke up at around 19:00, they found that the two (02) year old child was missing and they reported the matter to the Police who reacted swiftly and the search operation composed of various role players including the Witpoort Saps members, the Provincial Search and Rescue Unit, Air Wing and the Lephalale Cluster K9 Unit was launched until today, however the missing child could not be found.

The victim was wearing an orange T-shirt and orange tight trouser.

The priliminary search operation found the possible foot prints belonging to the missing child, a distance away from the location from where the child went missing and they are still being followed.

Anyone who can assist the Police with information on the whereabouts of this missing child, may contact LT. Colonel Lucas Mabote at 082 469 1353 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile in Sekgosese, the Police are investigating the incident of inquest following the drowning of a minor child on the 2017-12-02 midday at about 12:00 at the local holiday resort swimming pool in Senwamokgope Township.

It is alleged that the deceased Tsholofelo Lekukela aged 08 years from Ga-Mohokong village in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen was on a Creche tour for a year end celebration at this resort when she experienced difficulty while swimming and subsequently drowned.

There is no foul play suspected at this stage and the Police investigations are still continuing.