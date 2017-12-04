1 December 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: IFP - Rossburgh Vehicle Licensing Office Closed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

I arrived at Rossburgh Office (Rossburgh Testing Ground) of KZN Department of Transport at 09.15 intending to renew my Licence and then rush to the Parliament for the Disabled.

On my arrival a vehicle in front of me was turned back at the gate by a Security Guard. When my turn came he also turned me back. He said he had been instructed to close the gates because officials were eating. I then phoned Hon. Steven Moodley who sits on Transport Portfolio Committee. He gave me the cell number of Fikile whom he said is the Senior General Manager. I phoned her twice she did not take her call. I sent an SMS, she did not respond. I phoned the Legislature, they gave me cell nos for MEC and HOD Mr Gumbi. I phoned them, they did not take their calls. I sent them SMSes; there was no response. I then phoned the Legislature again. They helped me and later the S. Gen. Manager phoned me. She said she was looking for a station commander and would come back to me. That was about 10.00. She has not come back even now.

Offices are still closed; the public is stopped at the gates.

South Africa

Who Is Presidential Contender Cyril Ramaphosa?

Alongside Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, immediate past chair of the African Union Commission (AU), who was a cabinet minister… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.