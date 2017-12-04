South Africa: IFP - Rossburgh Vehicle Licensing Office Closed

press release

I arrived at Rossburgh Office (Rossburgh Testing Ground) of KZN Department of Transport at 09.15 intending to renew my Licence and then rush to the Parliament for the Disabled.

On my arrival a vehicle in front of me was turned back at the gate by a Security Guard. When my turn came he also turned me back. He said he had been instructed to close the gates because officials were eating. I then phoned Hon. Steven Moodley who sits on Transport Portfolio Committee. He gave me the cell number of Fikile whom he said is the Senior General Manager. I phoned her twice she did not take her call. I sent an SMS, she did not respond. I phoned the Legislature, they gave me cell nos for MEC and HOD Mr Gumbi. I phoned them, they did not take their calls. I sent them SMSes; there was no response. I then phoned the Legislature again. They helped me and later the S. Gen. Manager phoned me. She said she was looking for a station commander and would come back to me. That was about 10.00. She has not come back even now.

Offices are still closed; the public is stopped at the gates.