South Africa: Attack On Police Condemned and Manhunt Launched On Six Heavily Armed Suspects - Ritavi

press release

The management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo condemns in the strongest possible terms the seemingly unrelenting attacks on police members, the latest of which took place in the early hours of this morning at around 03h00. A 35 year old constable attached to Sekgosese police station was allegedly subjected to a harrowing experience when six heavily armed suspects stopped her along the road just outside Khutywana village outside Tzaneen and robbed of cash at gun point.

The suspects, armed with rifles, diverted and escorted her towards Mohlaba village where she was ordered to stop. They then searched the vehicle and took an amount of cash that was in the vehicle. As if that was not enough, the victim was again ordered and escorted to her house at Khutywana village and on arrival she was ordered to open the safe. The suspects then robbed her the money that was in the safe, her official 9mm pistol and a cellphone. They left the scene without firing a shot. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba reflected on the latest incident and instructed the police to hunt down these criminals. "In the recent past, we have already lost a Lieutenant Colonel and a Warrant Officer at the hands of criminals and incidents like this deserves condemnation by all law-abiding citizens," said General Ledwaba. "As members of the South Aftican Police Service, we cannot tolerate any attacks on our members as these are clearly aimed at causing havoc and lawlessness. We call on all our communities to assist the police in isolating and arresting these heartless culprits," concluded General Ledwaba.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone with information to contact the nearest police or call the toll free number 086001011.