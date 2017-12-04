South Africa: Female Arrested for Possession and Dealing in Drugs

press release

A female was arrested in Duduza, at the Nala Street Shops on Sunday at about 17:00 by members of the flying squad.

The police have been following information on this suspected female for a while and she was found with 95 tablets suspected to be mandrax and 12 plastic bags containing what is suspected to be crystal meth as well as R1280 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales.

The arrest comes after a joint awareness campaign which was led by Duduza SAPS Station Commander Lt Col Bheki Mhlungu on drugs and substance abuse which took place on Saturday.

One of the main objectives of the campaign is to trace and arrest all known or suspected drug dealers and pushers in order to cut the supply of drugs in the area.

A few weeks ago Duduza police also found and arrested a 42 year male for dealing and possession of dagga.

This shows that the community is slowly regaining faith and that their will to work with police is yielding positive results.