South Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts Wellness Sport Day to Promote 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, 7 Dec

press release

The Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) in partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club will host the Wellness Sport Day on Thursday, 07 December 2017 at the TUT Campus Grounds in Pretoria. This event forms part of the department's broader wellness program to promote healthy lifestyle through collaborative efforts comprising of social and sporting activities.

Significantly, the event will promote the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children under the theme: 'Count me in, together moving a non-violent South Africa forward'. This is a campaign that takes place every year from 25 November to 10 December to raise awareness amongst South Africans about the negative impact of violence against women and children. South Africa adopted the campaign in 1998 as one of the intervention strategies towards creating a society free of violence.

The Department of Arts and Culture and Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club joined forces to highlight the impact that arts, culture and sports can have in nation building and social cohesion by embracing all genders. This partnership further places emphasis on the role of men in the fight against gender based violence.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture