South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono On Upcoming Annual Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival

press release

MEC Mohono urges tourism product owners to take advantage of Mahika Mahikeng.

The Bokone Bophirima Provincial Government has called on all tourism product owners in the Province to take full advantage of the upcoming annual Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival which will be held from 04 - 10 December at the capital of the North West Province, Mahikeng.

Bokone Bophirima MEC for Tourism Desbo Mohono was addressing the media during the Mahika Mahikeng media briefing held at Mmabatho Palms and Convention Center when she said that tourism product owners in the province need to use Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival as a pedestal for socio-economic transformation within the tourism sector and also use it to their advantage and grow their businesses.

She said that tour operators, guest houses and recreational product owners need to complement the festival activities by developing customized tourist packages which will leverage from this music and cultural festival phenomenon.

"Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival is a brand property of Bokone Bophirima Province and it is one of the vehicles we use to rebrand, reposition and renew the entire province. By this we mean that this it is one of the tools that government is using to ensure there is sustainable socio-economic transformation within all sectors of government. Tourism is one of the key economic pillars in the North West Province and we hope that those in the sector will use the opportunities emerging from this six days long event", said Mohono.

This festival which is in its third installation promises more than just music, culture and arts. The festival seeks to leave the blueprint for public service brand development and innovation. Its brand promise is to elevate the economic status of the province by ensuring that the people of this province directly or indirectly benefit for it economically.

MEC Mohono added that it is important and vital for tour operators is to also create experiences which will make people want to come back to Mahikeng post the festival. She said that the province is rich in culture and heritage. "We need to give the festival revelers the reason why they should leave their towns to visit Mahikeng and comeback for holidays and leisure time, we need to show them why we are saying this is not only about the festival but about experiencing Mahikeng entirety", added

MEC Mohono also went on to urge filling stations, taxi operators, restaurants and café owners to ensure that their staff excel in the services that they offer. "Our petrol attendants, waiters and cashiers are usually the first people which tourists encounter. It is of paramount that they treat these tourist with utmost excellence and extend theme every possible courtesy, by adhering to service excellence standards", emphasized Mohono

Furthermore MEC Mohono called for partnerships and collaboration between tour operators, accommodation establishments and tourist attraction sites. She said that the particular groups needs to work together in ensuring that the province is profiled and marketed properly through various tourist packages. "Collaborations and partnerships within the sector are very crucial as it allows proper packaging of the province and the capital Mahikeng. We need to be strategic and ensure that people flocking to Mahikeng for this festival are properly taken care of so that we maintain return visits", Mohono concluded.

Kagiso Legobe of Kay2GeeZee Tours said that MEC Mohono's call has not fallen on deaf ears, he said that his company has already made available tourist packages for the festival. "This is the biggest festival in our province and we have are working tirelessly to ensure that we give the tourist an experience of a lifetime. We have created customized daily tours around Mahikeng and they include access to various events and suitable accommodation. We have also organized private shuttles to suit the revelers schedule and needs", Legobe said.

Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival is an initiative by the North West Provincial Government and it aims to provide a platform for product positioning and paradigm innovation for the creative industry sector in the North West Province.

The 2017 Mahika Mahikeng edition promises to be bigger and better, the festival starts from the 04th to the 07th of December with various Films and Theater Productions showing at the Mmabana Sports and Arts Council and also fringe stages which will give local artists an opportunity to showcase themselves. From the 08th to 10th the main attractions will start with Joyous Celebration, Comedy Show, Maftown Heights and the Mahika Mahikeng Jazz Festival.

Issued by: North West Tourism