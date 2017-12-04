4 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: On the ANC Constitution and the Election of a New NEC - the Legal Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Pierre De Vos

In less than two weeks the governing African National Congress (ANC) will be holding its national conference, where it will elect a new president as well as other leaders who will also serve on its National Executive Committee (NEC). The party will also (almost incidentally, it sometimes seems) be discussing and deciding on its future policies. The leadership elections are closely contested, and court challenges to various aspects of the election process have raised questions about whether the conference will go ahead at all. So, it is time to turn to the ANC constitution to try and figure out what the legal permutations might be.

Last week the Free State High Court declared all decisions taken by 29 ANC branches in the Free State (including their nominations for leadership positions inside the ANC) unlawful and invalid. It also held that the provincial conference - where a new Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) were to be elected - could not take place until the 29 branches held lawful meetings and made lawful decisions.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg had already declared the election of the KwaZulu-Natal PEC unlawful and invalid earlier this year. The KwaZulu-Natal leadership of the ANC was in court...

