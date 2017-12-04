South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Opens the Science Forum South Africa, 7 Dec

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) 2017, which will be held on 7 and 8 December 2017 at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

SFSA is Africa's largest "open science" event, aimed at igniting a vibrant debate on the role of science in society.

The two-day programme comprises plenary panel debates, short seminars and talks, with the participation of local and international thought leaders from the scientific community.

The forum has a special focus on promoting pan-African cooperation in science and technology, and on the role of innovation in promoting inclusive development.

Organised in 2017 for the third time, under the theme "Igniting conversation about Science," the SFSA has become an annual highlight for the South African science community, and has achieved global acclaim as Africa's premier public platform for the science and society debate.

The SFSA opening session on Thursday, 7 December, will include Minister Pandor and the African Union Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, and is designed to the set the strategic focus and orientation for discussions at the forum.

