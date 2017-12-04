South Africa: Alleged Rapist Arrested After Falling Asleep in Victim's Bed

An alleged rapist has been arrested after he was found fast asleep in his victim's bed at a farm in Esnembe, north of Durban, on Monday morning, a private security company said.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said the 32-year-old victim only managed to escape and report the rape to her employers after the suspect fell asleep in her bed.

Balram said the 34-year-old man had allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint on Sunday night.

He said the victim's room was situated in a compound at a farm in the area.

The victim's employers called the security company, according to Balram.

"Reaction officers were dispatched to the location and upon arrival were informed that, at approximately 23:00, the victim's brother-in-law came to her room which is situated in a compound on a farm."

"After she had opened the door he produced a knife and raped her. During the rape he assaulted her and bit her on her face," he said.

The security officers proceeded to the compound and "found the suspect asleep in the victim's bed", according to Balram.

The officers also found an Okapi pocket knife, allegedly belonging to the suspect, under the victim's bed.

"While being interviewed, the suspect - who is a resident of Lesotho and is also employed at the farm as a cane cutter - confirmed that he had raped his sister-in-law."

He was handed over to police and was being held at the Umhlali police station, he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a case of rape had been opened at Umhlali.

Zwane said the suspect would appear in court soon.

