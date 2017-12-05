5 December 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: Supreme Court: Trump Travel Ban Can Stay While Legal Case Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daderot/Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court.

In a victory for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday to allow his latest travel ban to remain in force while the legal fight continues in the lower courts.

Seven of the justices ruled in favor of the administration while two - Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor - said the partial stay on the ban should continue.

The court did not give a reason for its decision.

The travel ban - the third one Trump has issued - bars most travelers from eight countries - Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Six are Muslim-majority nations.

Lower court judges in Maryland and Hawaii had blocked the ban from being enforced.

The court's decision Monday essentially throws out a compromise that exempted foreign nationals who have credible claims of a bona fide relationship with someone in the United States. That includes grandparents, brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lawyers for the state of Hawaii argued there was no reason for the Supreme Court to enter the case at this time because the Court had already acknowledged that some travelers from the eight countries can be safely vetted and get visas.

A lawyer for the Trump administration argued that some foreign governments are deficient in sharing information about those seeking U.S. visas, posing a possible risk to the U.S.

White House Deputy Press Spokesman Hogan Gidley said Monday's Supreme Court decision is not surprising and says it is "essential to protecting our homeland."

But the Council on American-Islamic Relations again called the travel ban a Muslim ban.

"The Supreme Court's actions today are a good reminder that we can't simply rely on the courts to address the Trump administrations' efforts to marginalize Muslims and other minorities," CAIR attorney Gadeir Abbas said.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against the Trump travel ban as soon as the issue has made its way through the lower courts.

Africa

Governance is Key Factor for African Growth, Conference Hears

"Governance is the reason why some nations and societies do better than others," Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.