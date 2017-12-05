4 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Gets Rare Correction for 'Poor' Grammar on Twitter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unwittingly turned himself into the newest student in Willice the word master's grammar class.

What prompted a rare correction for the president's grammar was the use of the word "convalescencing" in a tweet President Kenyatta posted after visiting ailing veteran politician Kenneth Matiba in hospital on Sunday.

To this, Willice Ochieng, who is popularly known as "Willis the word master" from his Mind Your Language segment on KTN's Friday Briefing hosted Betty Kyallo, replied with a correction that the head of state rarely gets from anyone.

The right word is CONVALESCING (from the verb CONVALESCE - to recuperate). It could be a typo or a mistaken spelling/word. To err is human.

-- Willice Ochieng (@WilliceOchieng1) December 3, 2017

Willice's tweet drew alot of interest from other users who engaged the word master in an online debate with many lauding his mastery of the English language.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Exit PLO, enter President Uhuru's Twitter handler.

-- Born Maina (@ItsBorn) December 3, 2017

Itumbi trying to sound schooled🤣😂

-- D I K E M B E (@Disembe) December 3, 2017

So even the president is trying hard to use jargons and still gets it wrong? Anyway, good trial. Just leave the jargons to PLO he knows what he talks about!

-- Moses Omolo (@omolomoses1) December 3, 2017

hey Mr president convalesnscing ndio nini @UKenyatta

-- -STAR* STADED® (@Edumirez_N) December 3, 2017

Proofreading is free on smartphones

-- Oloo (@onyangorichard9) December 3, 2017

Mr. President @UKenyatta what is 'Covalescencing' this Amherst College English... ... yawa

-- John Musembi (@MusembiJohn) December 3, 2017

Kenya

Kenyatta Aims to Create Jobs in First 100 Days

Creation of jobs for the youth and constructing houses for low-income earners will be President Uhuru Kenyatta's focus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.