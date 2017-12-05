Kenyatta Gets Rare Correction for 'Poor' Grammar on Twitter

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unwittingly turned himself into the newest student in Willice the word master's grammar class.

What prompted a rare correction for the president's grammar was the use of the word "convalescencing" in a tweet President Kenyatta posted after visiting ailing veteran politician Kenneth Matiba in hospital on Sunday.

To this, Willice Ochieng, who is popularly known as "Willis the word master" from his Mind Your Language segment on KTN's Friday Briefing hosted Betty Kyallo, replied with a correction that the head of state rarely gets from anyone.

The right word is CONVALESCING (from the verb CONVALESCE - to recuperate). It could be a typo or a mistaken spelling/word. To err is human.

-- Willice Ochieng (@WilliceOchieng1) December 3, 2017

Willice's tweet drew alot of interest from other users who engaged the word master in an online debate with many lauding his mastery of the English language.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Exit PLO, enter President Uhuru's Twitter handler.

-- Born Maina (@ItsBorn) December 3, 2017

Itumbi trying to sound schooled🤣😂

-- D I K E M B E (@Disembe) December 3, 2017

So even the president is trying hard to use jargons and still gets it wrong? Anyway, good trial. Just leave the jargons to PLO he knows what he talks about!

-- Moses Omolo (@omolomoses1) December 3, 2017

hey Mr president convalesnscing ndio nini @UKenyatta

-- -STAR* STADED® (@Edumirez_N) December 3, 2017

Proofreading is free on smartphones

-- Oloo (@onyangorichard9) December 3, 2017

Mr. President @UKenyatta what is 'Covalescencing' this Amherst College English... ... yawa

-- John Musembi (@MusembiJohn) December 3, 2017