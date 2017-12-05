Rwanda Launches Green Growth Campaign

Rwanda will today launch what it calls the Green Growth Week with events scheduled to take place across the country.

The drive, which ends Friday, marks the first time the Rwandan government has joined forces with national and international actors in an effort to promote and share experiences on green growth and climate resilient development, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment.

The Rwanda Green Growth Week will review progress and advance aspirations in implementing the country's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy, it said.

"It will bring together experts to share knowledge and improve the understanding of sustainable development and climate finance. The week will also provide a platform for partners to contribute to Rwanda's green growth agenda, strengthen climate services, and promote awareness of green cities and buildings and their development." the communiqué reads in part.

The campaign was set to be launched on Monday, December 4 at the Kigali Convention Centre with a high-level policy dialogue on the country's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy.

The campaign will also feature the launch of an e-waste recycling facility, the second of its kind in Africa, Environment Minister Dr Vincent Biruta announced last Friday.

In addition, the week will see experts meet for a climate finance workshop, a dialogue on Rwanda's green growth policies and strategies, a high-level event on sustainable construction and urban development and a five-year anniversary event for the Rwanda Green Fund.

During a Twitter question-and-answer session, Biruta revealed that the week will also feature the launch of the construction of Mageragere Wastewater Treatment Plant, and two technical workshops - one on establishing a national framework for climate services, and the other on project development and financing for district officials.

The Rwanda Green Growth Week will conclude with a 'green walk' in the City of Kigali on December 8 from 3p.m to 5p.m, according to organisers.