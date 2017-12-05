Rwanda: Bugesera FC Head Coach Sacked

Ally Bizimungu has become the first coach to be sacked in the Azam Rwanda Premier League this season, after Bugesera Football Club terminated his contract.

Bizimungu joined the Nyamata-based club just over three months ago on a one-year contract replacing Gilbert 'Yaounde' Kanyankole, who was sacked before the start of the 2017/18 season.

On November 17, Bugesera FC suspended Bizimungu for 15 days as the team struggled to get any positive results.

The club secretary general and Spokesperson, Silas Mbonigaba confirmed Bizimungu's sacking, "Last week, the management committee sat and took the decision to let Bizimungu go."

"The decision was taken for the good of the club because we're not performing well under him, so in the meantime, assistant coach Maurice Nshimiyimana will be in charge of the team," Mbonigaba explained.

Bugesera, who finished in fifth place last season with 50 points from 13 wins, 11 draws and six defeats, are currently 10th with eight points after eight matches. Their last league match ended 1-1 against Sunrise FC at Nyamata ground.