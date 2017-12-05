Rwanda: Innovative Financing 'Key to Implementation of Green Growth Agenda'

There is a need for all stakeholders to understand that green growth and climate resilience is the way to go, in order to be able to mobilise funds effectively.

Environment Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta said this yesterday at the launch of the 'Green Growth Week' campaign, at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The drive, which will end on Friday, has several events scheduled to take place across the country.

The launch brought together experts to share knowledge and improve the understanding of sustainable development and climate finance.

"We need Rwanda's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy to be integrated into sector strategic plans and the National Strategy for Transformation. This will ensure its success," Biruta said.

He pointed out that people have to change the mindset that green businesses are less profitable compared to usual business models.

"We have to create awareness on green growth to help our communities understand what green growth is all about and the role they must play for the country to achieve it," said Biruta.

It's the first time the Rwandan government has joined forces with national and international actors in an effort to promote and share experiences on green growth and climate resilient development.

In his remarks, Fode Ndiaye, Rwanda's UN Resident Coordinator, congratulated the Government of Rwanda for the green growth achievements already registered and reiterated the commitment of his organisation to technically and financially support the implementation of the national Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategies.

"Mobilising Diaspora to invest in green growth initiatives and mobilising innovative financing mechanisms is key to mobilising resources to implement Rwanda's Green Growth Strategy," he said.

After the inauguration of the Green Growth Week in Kigali yesterday, participants headed to Bugesera District for the launch of an e-waste recycling facility, the second of its kind in Africa.

In addition to the e-Waste launch, the week will see experts meet for a climate finance workshop, a dialogue on Rwanda's green growth policies and strategies, a high-level event on sustainable construction and urban development and a five-year anniversary event for the Rwanda Green Fund.

During a Twitter question-and-answer session, Biruta said that the week will also feature the launch of the construction of Mageragere Wastewater Treatment Plant, and two technical workshops - one on establishing a national framework for climate services, and the other on project development and financing for district officials.

The Rwanda Green Growth Week will conclude with a 'green walk' in the City of Kigali on December 8 from 3p.m to 5p.m, according to organisers.