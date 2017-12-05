4 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paarwater Sacked as Kenya Rugby Team Head Coach

By Thomas Matiko

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has sacked South African coach Jerome Paarwater after five years of service as the head coach of the national 15s team.

A statement sent the media on Monday by KRU Richard Omwela did not give reasons for Paarwater's dismissal as the Kenya Simbas coach.

KRU only stated that the board had decided to relieve the 50-year-old coach of his duties while acknowledging his great contribution to the Kenyan national team during his tenure.

GREAT CONTRIBUTION

"Jerome has been a key influence for the Simbas, guiding the team up the world rankings and making the team a formidable force on the continental stage. He has certainly been part and parcel of the country's continued emergence in the longer version of the game," the statement read.

"KRU would like to appreciate Jerome's efforts and wish him well in his endeavors and will announce his replacement at a later time," KRU further added.

Word however has it that Paarwater's sacking could have been as a result of a fallout between the South African coach and some KRU board members.

Paartwater's sacking comes just weeks after the Kenya Simbas lost all three matches in the Four Nation Regal Hotels Cup that took place in Hong Kong. Chile and Russia are the other team that competed in the tournament.

