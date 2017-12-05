Telekom Network Plc on Saturday handed over MK31 million worth of school projects in Mwanza District.

The school projects are: a school block, feeding shelter and a child care centre.

TNM used MK14million for the construction of two classroom blocks and a Head Teacher's office at ThombaPrimary School in Traditional Authority Lipenga's village.

The child care centre, which is located at Tsegula community based child centreis worth MK12million.While the feeding shelter at Kunenekude is valued at MK5million.

"As a truly Malawian company, TNM Plc is working to enrich the lives of Malawian citizens through the provision of platforms that will enable them to actualize their goals and dreams".

TNM acting CEO, Eric Valentine said this is in line with the company's commitment to develop Malawian communities through meaningful corporate social investment.

The decision to make the investment in education came about after seeing "deplorable state of makeshift shelters" used by TNM at the sites.

TNM says it wants to support the Malawi government in educational infrastructure.

Valentine further said the company values education as key to unlocking youths' potential and achieving their dreams.

Mwanza District Education OfficerGertrude Chipeta commended TNM's gesture for improving the learning conditions of students.

"Previously learners dreaded the rainy season as it meant inconsistent learning due to deplorable state of makeshift shelters that were being used"Chipeta said.

Minister of Information, who is also government spokesman, Nickolous Dausi applauded TNM for the assistance.