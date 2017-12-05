Nigeria: NFF Wants Friendly Games With Serbia, Denmark

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is working to secure friendly matches for the Super Eagles against Denmark and Serbia, an official of the federation has revealed.

According to the source, the details of the intending games will become clearer when NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who is currently in London, returns to Nigeria.

The match against Serbia will expose the Super Eagles to the type of game they will face when they meet Croatia at the World Cup, same as the match with Denmark, which shares some similarities with Iceland.

The sources said Pinnick and Coach Gernot Rohr used the opportunity of the World Cup draws in Moscow to start negotiations for tune up games for the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Brazil captain, Neymar has revealed his joy that they won't be facing any African team during the group stage of the World Cup 2018 in Russia next year.

While giving his take on the draw shortly after Brazil were grouped alongside Serbia, Costa Rica and Switzerland in group E of the soccer showpiece which will start in June next year.

Speaking to the media in France, Neymar mentioned Nigeria as one of the teams in Africa ‎he is happy to avoid while praising the strength of the other teams in their group.

"We (Brazil) have to be at our best to get a good result particularly in our first game of the tournament. The teams in our group are difficult to play against," Neymar said.

" I am happy it wasn't a group where we had to play against African teams like Nigeria. They run a lot and are very physical in their approach. We are no doubt still up against strong sides at the World Cup ".