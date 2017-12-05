Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald

Zimbabwe's war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa has reportedly said that the millitary's intervention, which resulted in former president Robert Mugabe relinquishing power two weeks ago was a "counter coup" to former first lady Grace Mugabe's "bedroom coup".

According to a New Zimbabwe.com report, Mutsvangwa maintained that there was no coup in the southern African country.

"There was no coup. There was a counter-coup... The coup was carried out by Grace when her senior husband was losing his faculties and sleeping all the time," Mutsvangwa was quoted as saying.

"Grace, a mad woman with no brains, was in charge of the country on behalf of her cohorts and we are revolutionaries; we don't carry out any coups.

Marriage certificate

"She (Grace) just used a marriage certificate to get her cohorts at State House to start running this government. I saw it in cabinet..." said Mutsvangwa.

He also said that Mugabe's inability to reverse Zimbabwe's economic crisis had "left the country on a knife edge".

Mutsvangwa's remarks came as reports indicated over the weekend that Grace was complaining about the way her family, businesses and allies were being treated since the fall of her ageing husband.

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, although the Mugabes seemed to be quiet in the public domain, the former first lady had been complaining behind-the-scenes about how her family and the families of her allies' were being treated.

Grace had been complaining to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga through mediators, Catholic cleric Father Fidelis Mukonori and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, the report said.

Grace complained about threats to her businesses and property, citing the terms of the agreement secretly reached as part of the deal for Mugabe to resign.

