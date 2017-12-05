Kenya: Nasa Vows to Continue With Plans to 'Swear-In' Odinga

The National Super Alliance has vowed to continue with its plans to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president" despite the arrest of one of its key strategists.

Nasa leaders said on Monday they would on Tuesday roll out a programme of events leading up to Mr Odinga's December 12 swearing-in at a venue that is yet to be announced.

Mr Odinga is expected to address a press conference on Tuesday on the swearing-in programme.

Nasa strategist David Ndii was arrested on Sunday over his role in formation of people's assembly and the ongoing push to have Mr Odinga sworn in on December 12.

The arrest of the economist is said to have shaken the organising committee, which was unveiled on Friday last week to facilitate both the formation of the assembly and the swearing-in.

EXPECTED ARREST

On Monday, a senior official in the Nasa steering committee said they had expected Dr Ndii's arrest.

"The State is all over us. We are doing everything within the law and we are aware that the moment we step out, the State will be waiting for us. We are going on but cautiously," he said.

Nasa has stated that it will not recognise President Kenyatta's government and the formation of the committee is seen as an escalation of the political war between the two sides over the manner the two presidential elections were conducted.

Part of the mandate of the committee, believed to be headed by Dr Ndii, is to develop plans on how to reinforce Nasa's defiance against President Kenyatta's rule and push for either a fresh election or secession through a "people's assembly".

BOYCOTT

This defiance also includes boycott of some goods and services of entities Nasa believes sided with the Jubilee Party in the last two presidential elections.

Other members of the committee are Ms Judy Sijeny, Ms Hamida Kibwana, Dr Mutakha Kangu, Mr Oduor Ong'wen, Mr Koitamet ole Kina and Mr Peter Mathuki.

On Monday, a source within the committee said Dr Ndii's arrest would not deter the committee from delivering on its mandate.

"We will continue with our work despite the arrest of Dr Ndii, he is still an important member and we value his contribution to our course," said the source. "We are on a mission to liberate this country and not even the arrest of one of us will cow us."

Mr Odinga is set to give the committee further direction in the light of the arrest of one of the coalition's key strategists.