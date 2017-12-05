The second coming of Malawi's music prodigy, Lawi, has elevated the artiste an extra bar in the ladder of supremacy and excellence as testified by the amazingly captivating live concert marking the launch of his subsequent album, his second offing, Sunset In The Sky, over the weekend at the coveted Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

From the stage decorations, ambience, composure, sound output and class of delivery that left an almost three quarter filled patronage glow with appreciation, Lawi successfully seized the moment to reinforce his footprint as a legendary master of his art in mature contemporary music.

The show started at 7pm prompt as billed with Agorosso warming it up. He gave his all, his Sena jive elements in the afro sounds ignited the right mood for the highly billed and anticipated concert.

While others came to experience the Lawi charisma for the first time, others came to witness the second coming of the young man, and yes, the other lot came in as doubting Thomases to reaffirm if Lawi's second album will be anything worth considering the high mark that was set by his maiden album. But all these saw, witnessed, experienced and came back with one story which echoes that Lawi is an artist extraordinary, an avante garde musical genius whose quality and quantity is top notch.

The triumphant entry of Lawi on stage just about 830pm was enough to seperate men from boys, amidst an intentional lightless stage, he emerged from a traditional African hut erected in the middle of the stage, as he peeped through the curtain with a lamp in his hand, the ululation, cheers and claps from the audience signaled a big welcome to the man of the night.

Straight after that lights were on and in no time the Amaona kuchedwa hitmaker and his band went into business with an intro instrumental as the ambience on the stage was basking in the glamour of smoke and multi colored beam lights.

Dressed in this trademark Wilson hat, a sleeveless elongated afro top, a white t-shirt tucked in dungarees that were anchored on a white boot on the feet, Lawi manned the stage and gave out an amazing electric performance.

Spicing up his lineup of songs with the old anthems and new ones from the 25 track Sunset In The Sky Album, the blend was simply a super dish that drove patrons in a fulfilling excitement.

Midway through Lawi's performance, Director of Ceremony TV and Radio personality Joab Frank Chakhaza announced a voluntary purchase of the Sunset In The Sky CD despite the fact that every patron got one upon entry.

Chakhaza said, the voluntary purchase was an act of appreciating Lawi for a power packed new album.

People thronged the stage to honour this purchase and had their copies autographed by Lawi right on stage. While others fished out MK5, 000 to purchase the CD, levels got higher as some dished out MK100, 000, another MK500, 000 and well, that was not all, another patron fished out MK1 million for the CD.

But this wasn't anything yet, the big news that left the BICC excited with joy was broken when ECG Communications Director Ephraim Nyondo stepped on stage, he moved in silence and Chakhaza announced that Prophetess Mary Bushiri has purchased the CD at a whopping MK15 million.

The bigger got biggest and the better got best, with the break and millions worth of appreciations announced, Lawi and his band got extra energized to revamp the performance and carry on the night.

The sun had set but Lawi's music took people of different nationalities basking in the sky with his three and a half hour thrilling performance marking the launch of yet another blockbuster, Sunset In The Sky.

In an interview, Lawi's Manager Emmanuel Maliro, a renowned actor and film producer said: "We got the class of people we wanted, Lawi delivered and we are happy people are very excited with the new album."

Added Maliro: "As we extend the footprint of Lawi, this new album will be launched in different countries across the globe. This is the music that defies geographical borders and languages. Thank you Malawi."

Maliro further said that there is more to come from Lawi and promised that Malawians should brace themselves for more saying: "This is just the beginning for more glorious moments. We are taking Malawi music to the 'Golan heights' for our fans' ultimate pleasure and satisfaction."

Sunset In The Sky is Lawi's second album and has 25 listenable tracks. It is an album that comprises a great deal of anthems with a high influence of rich afro sounds inside out.

Beautiful as the music in the album is, it is bound to be yet another accolade for Lawi as an accomplished musician.

One patron who attended the show Kingsley Banda of Area 47 sector 5 said: "Lawi's launch was simply electric and out of this world. The dude is in a class of his own and he has taken Malawian music to another level. Finally, there is something positive to talk about from Malawi. Lawi is the real deal."

"I had the best time and it was worth both my time and money. The memories I have taken from the launch are priceless and I will live to cherish them forever," said Banda in a matter of fact tone after the show.