Uganda: Emong to Children - Fear God, Stay Focused

Kampala — 2017 World Para-Athletics gold medalist David Emong was the centre of attraction at the inclusive sports gala courtesy of Blaze Sports International and the Uganda Paralympics Committee (UPC).

Addressing the children at the Kampala Hockey Grounds, Lugogo yesterday, Emong urged the children to be disciplined, obey parents and teachers and stay focused, if they are to succeed.

"Be God-fearing, respect your leaders, obey your parents, have discipline and don't lose focus," Emong said.

"That's how I made it to the top. I need you to replace me when I retire. Yo can make it and there's the formula.

John Bosco Onyik, the chairman National Council of Sports, who represented the sports minister as chief guest, reiterated Emong's message of " discipline" and pledged to support the UPC and Blaze Sports in promoting the paralympic movement through inclusive sports.

"Some federation ask for funding when they don't have even a calendar, but the paralympic committee has shown us why we should support them," Onyik said.

At the gala, children and adults of different disabilities played with the nondisabled in athletics, boccia, sitting volleyball, among other games

There were moving spectacles like children without hands serving the volleyball with their legs, and perfectly.

The gala followed a two-day workshop in which Blaze Sports trained coaches, teachers, among other stakeholders in physical literacy and adaptive training methods as part of the Sports for Youth with Disabilities Initiative, a three-year project in Kampala and Gulu.

In the interactive training, Cynthia Frisina, the Blaze Sports bos, facilitators Susan Eitel and Jill Valentine emphasized the need to include girls with disability in sports.

They showed trainees how they can modify playing environments, equipment and game rules to accommodate all.

The trainees also learnt how to make equipment from improvised material when they can't afford the standard ones.

