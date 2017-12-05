4 December 2017

South Africa: Children Discover Body of Girl, 7, in Reiger Park

A group of children found a body of a seven-year-old girl at a house in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called out to the house after the children raised the alarm and arrived to find bystanders performing CPR.

"Paramedics immediately took over CPR and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions," he said.

However, the girl's vital signs did not return after 40 minutes of CPR and the girl was declared dead, Meiring said.

"The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring added.

