South Africa: Three Robbers Killed in Shootout With KZN Cops

KwaZulu-Natal police killed three robbers on Monday morning during a shootout near Dalton, where a man was held up after he withdrew a large amount of money.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the robbers fled the scene of the robbery and officers soon reacted.

The Pietermaritzburg response unit, the task force, and the Dalton SAPS began tracing the getaway vehicle, which had been hijacked last year.

"When the suspects saw the police, they abandoned their vehicle and fled to the sugarcane fields, while shooting at police," Zwane said.

Officers returned fire, killing one of the robbers at the scene. Two others died on their way to hospital.

The fourth escaped and is still at large.

Zwane said two pistols, a revolver, and two AK47 rifles were recovered as well as the money which was stolen.

Zwane said acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa applauded the police officers for their swift reaction.

Langa said: "I am glad that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and that the stolen cash, as well as firearms were recovered. We are working round the clock to remove illegal firearms from the hands of the criminals in our province this festive season."

