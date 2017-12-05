5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Persons With Disabilities Charge Government On Inclusive Policies

By Bridget Chiedu Onochie

Abuja — Persons with disabilities yesterday charged federal government on inclusion in its policies and programmes.

Speaking yesterday in an occasion to mark this year's International Day for the People with Disabilities, the National President, Joint Associations of People with Disability, Judith Ekaette, stated that excluding the contributions of 24 million physically challenged persons in Nigeria will impact negatively on the country's economy.

Commending the government however for giving them visibility on their special day, Ekaette warned that no serious government or politician neglects the huge population of the disabled persons and succeeds.

"We are strong, powerful and ready to contribute to sustainable development", she said.

She therefore called on government to design and impement inclusive programmes and facilitate the passage of disability bill that aims at eradicating barriers against them.

The celebration of the special day for the disabled was organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with MTN Foundation.

In her address, Women Affairs Minister, Senator Aisha Al'Hassan, agreed that giving desired attention to the people with disabilities has remained a global challenge.

According to the Minister, this year's forum, which brought together, people with various disabilities, aimed at understanding their issues and mobilizing support for their dignity, rights and wellbeing.

"It also seek to increase awareness of gains to be derived from integrating persons with disabilities into the socio-political and economic life of the country.

To achieve this, Senator Al'Hassan said the Ministry was determined to devote more attention to issues relating to the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Consequently, she presented materials and devises that would assist disabled persons to be self-reliant.

