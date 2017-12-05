Nigeria: 6,500 Athletes for Fepsga 2017

Bauchi — About 6,500 participants are expected to be in Bauchi for the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA).

The 36th edition of the Games which will be hosted by Bauchi State is expected to commence from 11th to 16th December, 2017.

Receiving the executive members of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) that paid him a courtesy visit at the government house, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar reiterated the determination of his administration to continue promoting sports activities in the state.

He assured that the state government will do everything possible to surpass the FEPSGA record in the past adding that necessary facilities have been put in place to host 16 different events during the games.

He also commended the foresight of the founding Fathers of the FEPSGA Games and urged the present executives to ensure its sustainability.

The governor explained that Bauchi state has hosted many national and international competitions, because it believes in promoting sports.

Speaking earlier, FEPSGA President, Comrade Dahiru Hassan thanked the Governor for hosting the Games adding that the games were inaugurated in 1980 with the aim of bringing civil servants together for mental fitness.

The FEPSGA President said they are happy to stage the 36th edition of the Games in Bauchi because of the fact that the state is the most peaceful state in the North Eastern part of the country.