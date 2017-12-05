Kenya: Goldalyn Kakuya Selected to Join Kenya High School

Top 2017 KCPE exam candidate Goldalyn Kakuya has been selected to join the Kenya High School, while the second best candidate Sharon Murega has been selected to join Alliance Girls High School.

Goldalyn studied at St Anne Junior School Lubao in Kakamega County and scored 455 marks in the exam, while Sharon studied at Kathigiri Boarding Primary School in Meru and scored 447 marks.

SCHOOL

All the 993,718 candidates who sat this year's national primary school examination are expected to join form one between January 9 and 12.

Education CS Fred Matiang'i on Monday said schools are required to file returns after the conclusion of the exercise and replacement will only done at the Ministry of Education offices at Jogoo House, Nairobi.

Dr Matiang'i said schools have created more than one million form one places in readiness for a massive enrolment in January.

"We have a surplus for those who would want to repeat form one," he said.

Some 9,848 candidates who scored more than 400 marks will be listed to join national schools.