Kenya: Jerome Paarwaters Leaves the Simbas

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Monday confirmed the release of Jerome Paarwater from his role as Head Coach of the Simbas.

In a statement, the KRU Board acknowledged Paarwater's significant contribution to the Kenya Rugby Union, and in particular to the Simbas coaching and management team since his arrival in late 2012.

"Jerome has been a key influence for the Simbas, guiding the team up the world rankings and making the team a formidable force on the continental stage. He has certainly been part and parcel of the country's continued emergence in the longer version of the game.

"KRU would like to appreciate Jerome's efforts and wish him well in his endeavours and will announce his replacement at a later time."