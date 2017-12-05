Kenya/Uganda: Champions Uganda Held By Burundi in Cecafa Tie

Defending champions Uganda were held to a barren drawn by Burundi in their opening Pool B match of the 2017 Cecafa tourney at the Bukhungu Stadium on Monday.

Burundi should have won it at the death but Cranes defender Nicholas Wadada cleared off the line after the ball had bounced invitingly for Hussein Shaban in the 89th minute.

Former Sofapaka talisman Abdoul Fiston was at the heart of every promising move that Burundi created, using his trickery and pace to weave past defenders but in the end it didn't lift Burundi.

Kateregga

Allan Kateregga had a difficult afternoon failing to exert himself in the match and was substituted early in the second half.

Cranes finished the game with 70 percent possession with seven attempts at goal with only two on target while Burundi made a record fouls for a single game in the tournament with 19 and finished with five shots with two on target.

Burundi top the group by virtue of alphabetical order with Uganda in second. Ethiopia and South Sudan, the other teams in the group will play on Tuesday.